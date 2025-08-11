Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Force Atlantic: 2024 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2024

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2024) – Naval Air Force Atlantic reflects on the accomplishments of 2024 in a year-end production featuring Vice Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Command Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey. The video highlights major deployments, homecomings, ship milestones, community events, and innovations across the force, showcasing the dedication and resilience of Sailors, families, and partners throughout the year. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973636
    VIRIN: 241231-N-NG136-8998
    Filename: DOD_111228970
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Force Atlantic: 2024 Year in Review, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Force Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download