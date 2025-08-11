Naval Air Force Atlantic: 2024 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2024) – Naval Air Force Atlantic reflects on the accomplishments of 2024 in a year-end production featuring Vice Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Command Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey. The video highlights major deployments, homecomings, ship milestones, community events, and innovations across the force, showcasing the dedication and resilience of Sailors, families, and partners throughout the year. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)