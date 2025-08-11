NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2024) – Naval Air Force Atlantic reflects on the accomplishments of 2024 in a year-end production featuring Vice Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, and Command Master Chief Jimmy W. Hailey. The video highlights major deployments, homecomings, ship milestones, community events, and innovations across the force, showcasing the dedication and resilience of Sailors, families, and partners throughout the year. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
This work, Naval Air Force Atlantic: 2024 Year in Review, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
