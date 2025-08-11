Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    627th Air Base Group Change of Command & Responsibility

    MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    BG Stephen P. Snelson, Commander U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center hosted the ceremony. Outgoing Command Team Col Brandon Sokora and CMSgt John Marquez transferred Command to Col Shelby B. Henry and CMSgt Lateeah L. Morrell.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 13:39
    Location: MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, 627th Air Base Group Change of Command & Responsibility, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS

    627th Air Base Group
    Change of Command

