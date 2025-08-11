BG Stephen P. Snelson, Commander U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center hosted the ceremony. Outgoing Command Team Col Brandon Sokora and CMSgt John Marquez transferred Command to Col Shelby B. Henry and CMSgt Lateeah L. Morrell.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973632
|VIRIN:
|250715-D-ML822-1478
|Filename:
|DOD_111228935
|Length:
|00:55:05
|Location:
|MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 627th Air Base Group Change of Command & Responsibility, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.