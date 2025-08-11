Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLE 2025 Hype Video

    GUAM

    07.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Juan Avalos, Senior Airman Victoria Edwards, Staff Sgt. Seth Haddix and Staff Sgt. Gracie Lee

    Air Mobility Command

    The U.S. Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise 2025 is part of a first-in-a-generation series designed to build capabilities in contested, dynamic environments. The DLE series includes all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, and involves more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and over 12,000 personnel operating at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Seth Haddix)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973631
    VIRIN: 250728-F-DO876-1001
    Filename: DOD_111228911
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLE 2025 Hype Video, by SSgt Juan Avalos, SrA Victoria Edwards, SSgt Seth Haddix and SSgt Gracie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

