DLE 2025 Hype Video

The U.S. Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise 2025 is part of a first-in-a-generation series designed to build capabilities in contested, dynamic environments. The DLE series includes all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, and involves more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and over 12,000 personnel operating at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Seth Haddix)
