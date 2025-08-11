DLE 2025 Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force’s Department-Level Exercise 2025 is part of a first-in-a-generation series designed to build capabilities in contested, dynamic environments. The DLE series includes all branches of the Department of Defense, along with allies and partners, and involves more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and over 12,000 personnel operating at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Seth Haddix)