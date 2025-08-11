Forging Future Leaders: NROTC Hampton Roads

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2025) – Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer discusses the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program in Hampton Roads, highlighting its mission to develop future Navy and Marine Corps officers through academic excellence, leadership training, and physical readiness. The NROTC program prepares midshipmen for commissioning and service as leaders in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)