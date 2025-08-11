Forging Future Leaders: NROTC Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2025) – Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer discusses the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program in Hampton Roads, highlighting its mission to develop future Navy and Marine Corps officers through academic excellence, leadership training, and physical readiness. The NROTC program prepares midshipmen for commissioning and service as leaders in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|02.13.2025
|08.13.2025 12:53
|Video Productions
|973627
|250213-N-NG136-9908
|DOD_111228881
|00:01:26
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
