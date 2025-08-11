Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Future Leaders: NROTC Hampton Roads

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2025) – Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer discusses the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program in Hampton Roads, highlighting its mission to develop future Navy and Marine Corps officers through academic excellence, leadership training, and physical readiness. The NROTC program prepares midshipmen for commissioning and service as leaders in the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973627
    VIRIN: 250213-N-NG136-9908
    Filename: DOD_111228881
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Forging Future Leaders: NROTC Hampton Roads, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NROTC
    Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps

