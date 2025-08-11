Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-7 “Dusty Dogs”: A Legacy of Excellence

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 25, 2025) – A historical production highlights the legacy of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 “Dusty Dogs,” showcasing decades of operational excellence, humanitarian missions, and support to fleet operations. HSC-7 continues to provide combat-ready helicopter detachments to meet the Navy’s global mission requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973624
    VIRIN: 250325-N-NG136-6953
    Filename: DOD_111228702
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, HSC-7 “Dusty Dogs”: A Legacy of Excellence, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

