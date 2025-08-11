PCS JTF attends Industry Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, Joint Task Force commander, and other members of the JTF attend Industry Day at O'Fallon, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2025. Industry Day is an opportunity for core members of Permanent Change of Station-related industries to connect with members of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)