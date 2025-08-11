U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, Joint Task Force commander, and other members of the JTF attend Industry Day at O'Fallon, Illinois, Aug. 13, 2025. Industry Day is an opportunity for core members of Permanent Change of Station-related industries to connect with members of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 12:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973620
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-JO760-2910
|Filename:
|DOD_111228665
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCS JTF attends Industry Day, by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.