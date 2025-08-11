U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, 927th Air Refueling Wing, conduct a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling training mission at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2025. The exercise provided aircrews with proficiency during in-flight refueling operations to support global mobility and sustainment missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973610
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-LP736-8627
|Filename:
|DOD_111228483
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 63rd ARS B-Roll, by Isaac Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
