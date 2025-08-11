Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd ARS B-Roll

    MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Isaac Jones 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen assigned to the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, 927th Air Refueling Wing, conduct a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling training mission at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 22, 2025. The exercise provided aircrews with proficiency during in-flight refueling operations to support global mobility and sustainment missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Isaac Jones)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973610
    VIRIN: 250722-F-LP736-8627
    Filename: DOD_111228483
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, US

    MacDill Air Force Base
    63rd Air Refueling Squadron

