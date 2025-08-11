Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    219th RED HORSE Squadron Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Video by Airman Carter Roerick 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Montana Air National Guard Airmen form the 219th RED HORSE Squadron train in wartime construction readiness on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 10:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973590
    VIRIN: 250812-Z-RQ278-1001
    Filename: DOD_111228269
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 219th RED HORSE Squadron Fort Indiantown Gap Rotation 2025, by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    219th RED HORSE Squadron

