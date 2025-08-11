Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Tank CALFEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.31.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a Tank Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 31, 2025. The CALFEX, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 07:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973563
    VIRIN: 250731-A-TW216-2001
    Filename: DOD_111227866
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment: Tank CALFEX, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID, 2-7 Infantry Battalion, 7atc, 1stABCT, Strongertogehter, M1 Abrams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download