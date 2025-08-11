31st MEU | Fire for Effects during Talisman Sabre 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973553" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside partnered nations participate in a tactical air control party operation as part of exercise Talisman Sabre 25, in Queensland, Australia, July 16, 2025. The bilateral TACP training with multinational participation established the ability to conduct coordinated deployment and training exercises using long-range precision fires enhancing combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities too respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)