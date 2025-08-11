Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Fire for Effects during Talisman Sabre 25

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.14.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside partnered nations participate in a tactical air control party operation as part of exercise Talisman Sabre 25, in Queensland, Australia, July 16, 2025. The bilateral TACP training with multinational participation established the ability to conduct coordinated deployment and training exercises using long-range precision fires enhancing combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities too respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 09:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973553
    VIRIN: 250716-M-BN482-2001
    Filename: DOD_111227730
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    Talisman Sabre 25

