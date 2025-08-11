31st MEU | Fire for Effects during Talisman Sabre 25

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, alongside partnered nations participate in a tactical air control party operation as part of exercise Talisman Sabre 25, in Queensland, Australia, July 16, 2025. The bilateral TACP training with multinational participation established the ability to conduct coordinated deployment and training exercises using long-range precision fires enhancing combat readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities too respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973553
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-BN482-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111227730
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
