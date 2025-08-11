250813-N-HE057-1001 (August 13, 2025) A Pacific Spotlight highlighting the Training Chief instructor at Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Pacific (FASTPAC), located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez.)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 22:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973547
|VIRIN:
|250813-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111227664
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Kelly Spotlight, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.