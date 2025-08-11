Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Kelly Spotlight

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250813-N-HE057-1001 (August 13, 2025) A Pacific Spotlight highlighting the Training Chief instructor at Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company Pacific (FASTPAC), located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez.)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 22:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973547
    VIRIN: 250813-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111227664
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Sgt. Kelly Spotlight, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    FASTPAC MARINES YOKOSUKA
    Infantry (Job Title)
    Marines

