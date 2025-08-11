Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Interagency Task Force South Big Week 2025 - Spanish Version

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols, Airman 1st Class Charlotte Taylor and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) South, in conjunction with
    other partner nations, leverages all-domain capabilities to target, detect
    and monitor illicit drug trafficking in the air and maritime domains,
    within the Joint Operating Area (JOA), facilitating interdiction and
    apprehension to reduce the flow of drugs and degrade & dismantle
    Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs).

    Assisted by NIPRGPT/Narration by SOUNDSNAP AI Voiceover.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973529
    VIRIN: 250812-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 250004
    Filename: DOD_111227190
    Length: 00:08:08
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    operation-martillo
    JIATF-South
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

