Joint Interagency Task Force South Big Week 2025 - Spanish Version

The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) South, in conjunction with
other partner nations, leverages all-domain capabilities to target, detect
and monitor illicit drug trafficking in the air and maritime domains,
within the Joint Operating Area (JOA), facilitating interdiction and
apprehension to reduce the flow of drugs and degrade & dismantle
Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs).
Assisted by NIPRGPT/Narration by SOUNDSNAP AI Voiceover.
|07.01.2025
|08.12.2025 18:01
|Video Productions
|973529
|250812-F-F3230-1001
|250004
|DOD_111227190
|00:08:08
|FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
