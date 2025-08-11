Acquiring Minds Episode 8 - JMHH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation's warfighters. Today we’re highlighting Military GPS User Equipment including

our new Joint Modernized Handheld (JMHH) Next-Gen GPS receiver. U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, along with Norwegian and French personnel, provided real-time feedback during testing and monitoring of the near-final hardware and software. The new JMHH device expands the use of M-Code beyond platforms within the air, sea, and land domains to individual warfighters anywhere in the world and across any operational environment.