Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acquiring Minds Episode 8 - JMHH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Russell Isler and Sarah McNulty

    Space Systems Command

    Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation's warfighters. Today we’re highlighting Military GPS User Equipment including
    our new Joint Modernized Handheld (JMHH) Next-Gen GPS receiver. U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, along with Norwegian and French personnel, provided real-time feedback during testing and monitoring of the near-final hardware and software. The new JMHH device expands the use of M-Code beyond platforms within the air, sea, and land domains to individual warfighters anywhere in the world and across any operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973508
    VIRIN: 250801-O-UO517-1831
    Filename: DOD_111226833
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acquiring Minds Episode 8 - JMHH, by Russell Isler and Sarah McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    acquiring minds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download