POV: First Air Force Test Pilot student to fly A-29 Super Tucano

On July 30, 2025, Air Force Test Pilot School student 1st Lt. Molly Ellinger became the first student to fly in the A-29 Super Tucano at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The A-29 provides the school with a dedicated spin instruction aircraft in addition to testing of modern avionics and weapon systems.
