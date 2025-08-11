POV: First Air Force Test Pilot student to fly A-29 Super Tucano

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On July 30, 2025, Air Force Test Pilot School student 1st Lt. Molly Ellinger became the first student to fly in the A-29 Super Tucano at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The A-29 provides the school with a dedicated spin instruction aircraft in addition to testing of modern avionics and weapon systems.