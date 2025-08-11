Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POV: First Air Force Test Pilot student to fly A-29 Super Tucano

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    412th Test Wing   

    On July 30, 2025, Air Force Test Pilot School student 1st Lt. Molly Ellinger became the first student to fly in the A-29 Super Tucano at Edwards Air Force Base, California. The A-29 provides the school with a dedicated spin instruction aircraft in addition to testing of modern avionics and weapon systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973492
    VIRIN: 250730-F-F3413-1001
    Filename: DOD_111226438
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POV: First Air Force Test Pilot student to fly A-29 Super Tucano, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Test Pilot School
    A-29 Super Tucano
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    Edwards Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download