    AFCLC - Culture and Region

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    AFCLC’s culture and region division ensures the Total Force possesses the cross-cultural competence essential for national defense. By fostering adaptability and global awareness, it strengthens partnerships, enhances readiness, and directly contributes to the lethality and mission success of U.S. warfighters in a complex world.

    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

