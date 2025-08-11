Navy 250 Public Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973459" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy celebrates 250!



We hit the Washington Navy Yard Riverwalk this week to ask the public what they know (or don’t know) about the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)