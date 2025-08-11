Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy 250 Public Interviews

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    The Navy celebrates 250!

    We hit the Washington Navy Yard Riverwalk this week to ask the public what they know (or don’t know) about the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 08:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973459
    VIRIN: 250723-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225779
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Navy 250 Public Interviews, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Man on the Street Interviews
    Navy 250
    interview

