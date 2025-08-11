Brig. Gen. Hague Visits Buckley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Have you ever wondered what it's like to spend 170 days in space? Brig. Gen. Nick Hague, U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA astronaut, visited Buckley SFB to share insights from his Expedition 72 mission aboard the International Space Station!

Buckley Space Force Base is home to Mission Delta 4, where Guardians operate the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center. The OBAC is a cornerstone of our nation's defense strategy, using data from the Space-Based Infrared System constellation to detect ballistic missile launches, monitor space activities, and identify infrared signatures in real time.