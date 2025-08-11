Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Hague Visits Buckley

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Have you ever wondered what it's like to spend 170 days in space? Brig. Gen. Nick Hague, U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA astronaut, visited Buckley SFB to share insights from his Expedition 72 mission aboard the International Space Station!
    Buckley Space Force Base is home to Mission Delta 4, where Guardians operate the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center. The OBAC is a cornerstone of our nation's defense strategy, using data from the Space-Based Infrared System constellation to detect ballistic missile launches, monitor space activities, and identify infrared signatures in real time.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 19:16
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

