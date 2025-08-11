Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanging with Hafer: Grapple & Grow

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) employees explain the positive impact Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) has made in their lives. BJJ focuses on the physical components of the 1NAVWAR Wellness program. The initiative promotes eight dimensions of wellness—intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical—fostering a balanced life that empowers NAVWAR to better support the Navy and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 17:07
    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
    NAVWAR
    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command
    wellness program

