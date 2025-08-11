Hanging with Hafer: Grapple & Grow

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) employees explain the positive impact Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) has made in their lives. BJJ focuses on the physical components of the 1NAVWAR Wellness program. The initiative promotes eight dimensions of wellness—intellectual, emotional, spiritual, environmental, financial, occupational, social, and physical—fostering a balanced life that empowers NAVWAR to better support the Navy and warfighters. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 17:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973423
|VIRIN:
|250811-N-GC965-1001
|PIN:
|250811
|Filename:
|DOD_111224758
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
