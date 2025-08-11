Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Lorenzo Arrington honored in dignified transfer Aug. 10

A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Lorenzo Arrington of Norfolk, Va., Aug. 10, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Arrington was assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)
|08.10.2025
|08.11.2025 16:20
|B-Roll
|973414
|250810-F-F3100-1001
|DOD_111224646
|00:06:19
|DOVER AFB, DELAWARE, US
|3
|3
