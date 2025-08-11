Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Lorenzo Arrington honored in dignified transfer Aug. 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AFB, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Air Force carry team transfers the remains of Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Lorenzo Arrington of Norfolk, Va., Aug. 10, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Arrington was assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, England. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973414
    VIRIN: 250810-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_111224646
    Length: 00:06:19
    Location: DOVER AFB, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Airman 1st Class Immanuel Lorenzo Arrington honored in dignified transfer Aug. 10, by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download