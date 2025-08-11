Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Media Merit Awards 2025

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    An awards presentation held at Defense Media Activity recognizing excellence in Defense Media.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973392
    VIRIN: 250811-D-CJ899-9108
    Filename: DOD_111224283
    Length: 00:12:11
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Media Merit Awards 2025, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    DMMA
    Defense Media Merit Awards
    AWARDS & CEREMONIES

