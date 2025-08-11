When five F-35C Lightning IIs from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing recently stopped in at Offutt AFB for a quick gas-and-go, it wasn’t just a quick stop like one at a convenience store; it showcased our ability to support Agile Combat Employment and joint mission readiness at a moment’s notice.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973380
|VIRIN:
|250627-F-F3336-3752
|Filename:
|DOD_111224103
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, F-35s visit Offutt AFB Gas and Go, by J.B. Artley, Kevin Schwandt and Kei Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
