PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) see patients and conduct training in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973379
|VIRIN:
|250806-N-DI219-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224088
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CP25 Medical Site Port of Spain, Trinidad, by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.