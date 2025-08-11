Minotaur Rocket Transfer B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Minotaur rocket is transferred from a truck onto a platform at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025. The transfer was performed by the 2nd Space Launch Squadron's Space Cowboys, who are trained to conduct the handling, transport, and emplacement of Minotaur rocket motors. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)