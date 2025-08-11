Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minotaur Rocket Transfer B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A Minotaur rocket is transferred from a truck onto a platform at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025. The transfer was performed by the 2nd Space Launch Squadron's Space Cowboys, who are trained to conduct the handling, transport, and emplacement of Minotaur rocket motors. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973372
    VIRIN: 250808-X-HB409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111223958
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minotaur Rocket Transfer B-Roll Package, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Minotaur
    VSFB
    2 SLS Space Cowboys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download