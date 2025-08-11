Minotaur Rocket Transfer B-Roll Package

A Minotaur rocket is transferred from a truck onto a platform at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 4, 2025. The transfer was performed by the 2nd Space Launch Squadron's Space Cowboys, who are trained to conduct the handling, transport, and emplacement of Minotaur rocket motors. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973372
|VIRIN:
|250808-X-HB409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223958
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
