    1st Cavalry Division transforming in contact

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Zelika Stewart and Spc. Julian Winston

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Blackjack, executes transformation in contact as part of Pegasus Forge at Fort Hood, Texas, 6 Aug, 2025. This exercise is focused on experimenting with cutting-edge small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS), marking a significant step in the brigade’s modernization efforts. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 12:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973371
    VIRIN: 250806-A-RX489-7110
    Filename: DOD_111223956
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    First Team
    Blackjack Brigade
    pegasus forge
    TiC 2.0
    Flying Drone

