    509 SFS Base Response Team

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 509th Security Forces Squadron base response team train for possible threats at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug 8, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973367
    VIRIN: 250808-F-PQ421-2044
    Filename: DOD_111223880
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    warfighting
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    lethality
    security forces
    Department of Defense

