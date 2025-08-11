CP25 Medical Site Port of Spain, Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 9, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) see patients at a medical site in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Boatright)
