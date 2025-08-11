Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) News Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS-related decision making. It integrates with EWPMT-X and supports emissions control decisions, EMI resolution, and warns operations centers of unauthorized or intentional sources of interferences to enable multidomain operations.

For more info: https://peoiews.army.mil/pm-ewc/#s2as-toggle