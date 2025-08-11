Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) News Video

    LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS-related decision making. It integrates with EWPMT-X and supports emissions control decisions, EMI resolution, and warns operations centers of unauthorized or intentional sources of interferences to enable multidomain operations.
    For more info: https://peoiews.army.mil/pm-ewc/#s2as-toggle

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:12
    Location: LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    Electronic Warfare
    Electromagnetic
    PM EW&C
    S2AS
    Spectrum Situational Awareness System

