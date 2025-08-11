Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) is an electromagnetic spectrum situational awareness system that provides commanders with real-time electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) Situational Awareness to support EMS-related decision making. It integrates with EWPMT-X and supports emissions control decisions, EMI resolution, and warns operations centers of unauthorized or intentional sources of interferences to enable multidomain operations.
For more info: https://peoiews.army.mil/pm-ewc/#s2as-toggle
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973339
|VIRIN:
|250624-O-LS242-8119
|Filename:
|DOD_111223510
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS) News Video, by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
