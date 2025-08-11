Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Infantryman assumes responsibility for premiere CBRNE formation

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis R. Kirk Jr., a U.S. Army Infantryman, assumed responsibility as the ninth command sergeant major for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Aug. 6. Kirk previously served as the command sergeant major of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he led the brigade through a rotational deployment to South Korea.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 09:37
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    CBRNE 20th CBRNE Command
    ArmyLeadership
    FreedomsGuardian
    LibertyWeDefend
    Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal

