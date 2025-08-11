U.S. Army Infantryman assumes responsibility for premiere CBRNE formation

Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis R. Kirk Jr., a U.S. Army Infantryman, assumed responsibility as the ninth command sergeant major for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Aug. 6. Kirk previously served as the command sergeant major of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, where he led the brigade through a rotational deployment to South Korea.
08.06.2025
08.11.2025
Video Productions
973334
250806-A-FJ565-6353
DOD_111223217
00:00:32
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
2
2
