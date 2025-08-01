MRF-D 25.3 B-Roll: Marines offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973325" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, as well as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Aviation Logistics, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales, a Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, from Northern Territory off the coast of Australia, July 21, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)