U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, as well as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Aviation Logistics, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales, a Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, from Northern Territory off the coast of Australia, July 21, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 01:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973325
|VIRIN:
|250721-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111222665
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 25.3 B-Roll: Marines offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.