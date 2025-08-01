Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3 B-Roll: Marines offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, as well as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Aviation Logistics, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales, a Royal Navy Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, from Northern Territory off the coast of Australia, July 21, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific.. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 01:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973325
    VIRIN: 250721-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111222665
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3 B-Roll: Marines offload ordnance onto the HMS Prince of Wales, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre, USMC, MRF-D 25.3, VMM 363, VMFA 242, MALS 11

