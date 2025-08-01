Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Guadalcanal: 83rd anniversary of Operation Watchtower

    HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Multinational service members, veterans, leaders of Solomon Islands’ government, members of the diplomatic community, and civilians, attend the 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal Ceremony at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the battle, and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for the allied forces in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 01:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973324
    VIRIN: 250808-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111222664
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: HONIARA, SB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Guadalcanal: 83rd anniversary of Operation Watchtower, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MRF-D joins U.S. Ambassador, Solomon Islands Government to honor Allied sacrifice for 83rd Battle of Guadalcanal Anniversary

    TAGS

    MRF-D, I MEF, USMC, Solomon Islands, Guadalcanal, WW2

