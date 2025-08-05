Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News Break: August 5, 2025

    JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Japan, KC-135 Strato-Tankers and C-130 Hercules conducted flight operations at Yokota Air Base in support of Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. Also in Japan, U.S. Marines with third Marine Expeditionary Force conducted water survival training on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marines from the 3rd Marine Division engaged in an m-240-bravo machine gun range.

    REFORPAC 2025

