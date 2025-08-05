Pacific News Break: August 5, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In Japan, KC-135 Strato-Tankers and C-130 Hercules conducted flight operations at Yokota Air Base in support of Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. Also in Japan, U.S. Marines with third Marine Expeditionary Force conducted water survival training on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marines from the 3rd Marine Division engaged in an m-240-bravo machine gun range.