Pacific News Break: August 5, 2025

In Japan, KC-135 Strato-Tankers and C-130 Hercules conducted flight operations at Yokota Air Base in support of Exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025. Also in Japan, U.S. Marines with third Marine Expeditionary Force conducted water survival training on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Marines from the 3rd Marine Division engaged in an m-240-bravo machine gun range.
|08.04.2025
|08.11.2025 00:04
|Video Productions
|973323
|250805-M-FO238-3223
|DOD_111222663
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
