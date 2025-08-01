Battle of Guadalcanal B-Roll: 83rd anniversary of Operation Watchtower

Multinational service members, veterans, Solomon Islands government leaders, members of the diplomatic community, and civilians attend the 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal Ceremony at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the battle and served to honor the fallen and strengthen the U.S. relationship with the Solomon Islands and other Pacific allies and partners. The historic battle was codenamed Operation Watchtower and was the first major offensive and decisive victory for Allied forces in the Pacific theater. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 01:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973322
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-LQ016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111222662
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|HONIARA, SB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
