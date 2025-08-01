The Citadel Visits Parris Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadets from The Citadel, a public senior military college in Charleston, S.C., participate in a leadership training exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 9, 2025. Cadets took part in a number of events designed to build discipline, teamwork, and leadership, including pugil stick sparring, the Confidence Course, the Leadership Reaction Course, and the rappel tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)