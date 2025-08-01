Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Citadel Visits Parris Island

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Cadets from The Citadel, a public senior military college in Charleston, S.C., participate in a leadership training exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 9, 2025. Cadets took part in a number of events designed to build discipline, teamwork, and leadership, including pugil stick sparring, the Confidence Course, the Leadership Reaction Course, and the rappel tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 20:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973312
    VIRIN: 250809-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111222450
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Citadel Visits Parris Island, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Citadel
    MCRD PI
    Marines
    USMC
    Cadets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download