The Citadel Visits Parris Island

Cadets from The Citadel, a public senior military college in Charleston, S.C., participate in a leadership training exercise on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 9, 2025. Cadets took part in a number of events designed to build discipline, teamwork, and leadership, including pugil stick sparring, the Confidence Course, the Leadership Reaction Course, and the rappel tower. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 20:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973312
|VIRIN:
|250809-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111222450
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
