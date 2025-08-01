Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Storis commissioning ceremony

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Coast Guard commissions the Coast Guard Cutter Storis on Aug. 10, 2025, in Juneau, Alaska. The Storis is the first Polar icebreaker acquired by the United States in over 25-years. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    polar icebreaker
    STORIS
    USCG
    Alaska
    Commissioning ceremony

