Coast Guard Cutter Storis commissioning ceremony

The Coast Guard commissions the Coast Guard Cutter Storis on Aug. 10, 2025, in Juneau, Alaska. The Storis is the first Polar icebreaker acquired by the United States in over 25-years. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hague, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973311
|VIRIN:
|250810-G-JR369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111222330
|Length:
|01:48:56
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
No keywords found.