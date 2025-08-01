Aircraft Attached to VRC-40 Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





C2-A Greyhounds attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40 conduct flight operations aboard the word's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist David Kolmel)