    Aircraft Attached to VRC-40 Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    AT SEA

    08.10.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer David Kolmel 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    C2-A Greyhounds attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40 conduct flight operations aboard the word's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist David Kolmel)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 03:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973298
    VIRIN: 250810-N-N0778-1001
    PIN: 161003
    Filename: DOD_111222050
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: AT SEA

    This work, Aircraft Attached to VRC-40 Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), by CPO David Kolmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GRFCSG25

