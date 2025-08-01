Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250809-N-NH911-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (August 9, 2025) Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operated naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973283
    VIRIN: 250809-N-NH911-1001
    Filename: DOD_111221521
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations, by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FA-18 Hornet
    CVN 72
    Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CVN 72 flight operations

