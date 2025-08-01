Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    BROLL of members of the Oregon and Washington Army National Guard, Oregon Air National Guard, and the United States Army Reserve participated in Helocasting on the Columbia River, Troutdale, Ore., August 8, 2025. Helocasting is an airborne technique used to deploy Soldiers into a maritime insertion point within a military area of operation. This event, led by the 2-162 Infantry Regiment of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Jungaleers), along with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, and 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, facilitated recertification of cast masters and aircrew. This training provided an opportunity to enhance partnerships and camaraderie between four military organizations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973276
    VIRIN: 250808-A-VU095-1001
    Filename: DOD_111221346
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training, by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Columbia River
    Water Training
    helocast and swim
    2-162 Infantry Regiment
    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download