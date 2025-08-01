Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centcom Welcomes New Commander

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Navy Adm. Charles B. Cooper II assumes command of U.S. Central Command from Army Gen. Michael E. Kurilla during a change of command ceremony in Tampa, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025. The event is being hosted by Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 11:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973272
    Filename: DOD_111221137
    Length: 01:06:15
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

