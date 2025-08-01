Navy Adm. Charles B. Cooper II assumes command of U.S. Central Command from Army Gen. Michael E. Kurilla during a change of command ceremony in Tampa, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025. The event is being hosted by Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|973272
|Filename:
|DOD_111221137
|Length:
|01:06:15
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Centcom Welcomes New Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.