Fort McCoy Cold Start Entry Control Point

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Eilbrun Yaghoubi, a human resources specialist assigned to the 209th Regional Support Group, pulls guard duty at an entry control point and describes his role during the Global Strike's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 3. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 12:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973266
|VIRIN:
|250803-A-LL409-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111221069
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
