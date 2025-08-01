Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Cold Start Entry Control Point

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Eilbrun Yaghoubi, a human resources specialist assigned to the 209th Regional Support Group, pulls guard duty at an entry control point and describes his role during the Global Strike's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 3. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 12:38
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    Joint Operations, Global Strike 2025, Globalmedic2025, USAR

