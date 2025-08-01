Fort McCoy Cold Start Entry Control Point

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Spc. Eilbrun Yaghoubi, a human resources specialist assigned to the 209th Regional Support Group, pulls guard duty at an entry control point and describes his role during the Global Strike's Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 3. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)