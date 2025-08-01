Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui get underway for Lahaina fires memorial

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crews get underway to stand safety watch for a community paddle out for the second anniversary of the Lahaina fires offshore Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. Coast Guard members joined agency partners and community members in a paddle-out ceremony to honor and remember those lost in the Lahaina fires on Aug. 8, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 04:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973263
    VIRIN: 250808-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_111220955
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US

