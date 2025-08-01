U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui get underway for Lahaina fires memorial

U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crews get underway to stand safety watch for a community paddle out for the second anniversary of the Lahaina fires offshore Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. Coast Guard members joined agency partners and community members in a paddle-out ceremony to honor and remember those lost in the Lahaina fires on Aug. 8, 2023.
|08.08.2025
|08.09.2025 04:27
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
