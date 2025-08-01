Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORANG + WANG HELO CAST training

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Frank Ritchey 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SOTs for HELO CAST training between Oregon National Guard and Washington National Guard/Army Reserve.

    SOT 1: Col. Paul Dyer, Incoming 41st Brigade Commander and Lt. Col. Ryan Skiles 2-162 Infantry Commander

    START: 00;00;00;00

    SOT 2: Maj. Troy Bagnall S3 Officer for 2-162 Infantry

    START: 00;01;01;14

    SOT 3, CAM A: Spc. Michael Altermatt, Combat Engineer 1249 HHD

    START: 00;02;54;14

    SOT 3, CAM B: Spc. Michael Altermatt, Combat Engineer 1249 HHD

    START: 00;05;22;20

    SOT 4: Spc. Jacob McGregor, IT Specialist 1249 HHD

    START: 00;07;50;24

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 00:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 973259
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-EJ376-1001
    Filename: DOD_111220870
    Length: 00:09:33
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, ORANG + WANG HELO CAST training, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

