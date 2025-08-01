Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    205th RTI OCS Phase III Graduation 2025

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by John Berezich 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    The 205th Regimental Training Institute hosted the Officer Candidate School (OCS) phase III graduation ceremony for class 25001. The ceremony took place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Aug. 7, 2025. The official party was Lt. Col. Nicholas Zaharevich, Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regiment and Sgt. Maj. Ian Birk, camp command sergeant major of OCS Phase III 25001. Officer candidates from six states were represented on the field for completing OCS phase III. The third phase of OCS is designed to train and develop leadership to evaluate officer potential. This ceremony marks the culmination of 15 days of rigorous and intensive training that tested these officer candidates’ leadership, abilities and potential to be Army officers. Maj. Daniel Tompkins provided the invocation. The music was performed by members of the133d Washington Army National Guard band. Col. Craig Broyles, Commander of the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, recognized officer candidates for completing OCS phase III.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 205th RTI OCS Phase III Graduation 2025, by John Berezich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Graduation Ceremony
    Officer candidate school
    Washington National Guard
    Army National Guard

