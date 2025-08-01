Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92d Chemical Company Aircraft DECON with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade

    FT. STEWART, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Kolton Kares assigned to the 92nd Chemical Company, 83d Chemical Battalion, describes the process and importance of decontaminating vehicles, aircraft and Soldiers during large-scale combat operations at Ft. Stewart, Georgia, on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:28
    Location: FT. STEWART, US

    This work, 92d Chemical Company Aircraft DECON with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS

    Fort Stewart

