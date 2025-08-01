Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 223 prepare AV-8B Harriers for ordnance training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo and Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 5, 2025. Marines with VMA-223 conducted a live-fire training event to refine tactics and techniques and to continue to maintain mission excellence and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel and Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973222
    VIRIN: 250805-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111220099
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 223 prepare AV-8B Harriers for ordnance training, by LCpl Bryan Giraldo and LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CAS
    Ordnace
    USMCNews
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    Bulldogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download