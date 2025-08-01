U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron 223 prepare AV-8B Harriers for ordnance training

U.S. Marines with Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), conduct flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 5, 2025. Marines with VMA-223 conducted a live-fire training event to refine tactics and techniques and to continue to maintain mission excellence and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel and Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973222
|VIRIN:
|250805-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111220099
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
