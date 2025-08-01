Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Mexico National Guard helps Ruidoso recover from flash flood

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    111th Sustainment Brigade

    New Mexico National guard units respond to flash floods in Ruidoso, NM on August 4, 2025. New Mexico National Guard units provided aid to the city of Ruidoso after Monsoon rain flooded the city (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid).

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:45
    Location: NEW MEXICO, US

