New Mexico National guard units respond to flash floods in Ruidoso, NM on August 4, 2025. New Mexico National Guard units provided aid to the city of Ruidoso after Monsoon rain flooded the city (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid).
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973210
|VIRIN:
|080825-A-UN662-1001
|PIN:
|8082025
|Filename:
|DOD_111219884
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mexico National Guard helps Ruidoso recover from flash flood, by SSG Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.