    U.S. Marines Execute Operations During BALTOPS 25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines participate in Baltic Operations 2025, an annual, joint and multinational maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, June 3-20, 2025. The exercise is conducted by the United States and executed and delivered by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, demonstrating cohesion among allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973207
    VIRIN: 250808-M-VR873-2282
    Filename: DOD_111219841
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Lethality
    MARFOREUR-AF
    MFEA
    BALTOPS25
    NATO
    USMC

