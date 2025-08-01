U.S. Marines Execute Operations During BALTOPS 25

U.S. Marines participate in Baltic Operations 2025, an annual, joint and multinational maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, June 3-20, 2025. The exercise is conducted by the United States and executed and delivered by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, demonstrating cohesion among allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973207
|VIRIN:
|250808-M-VR873-2282
|Filename:
|DOD_111219841
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
