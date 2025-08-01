U.S. Marines Execute Operations During BALTOPS 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines participate in Baltic Operations 2025, an annual, joint and multinational maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, June 3-20, 2025. The exercise is conducted by the United States and executed and delivered by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, demonstrating cohesion among allied and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda)