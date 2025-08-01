Caribbean Thunder 25, Chinook landing, hovering

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, flies over Training Area G during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 7, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Miguel Miolan)
