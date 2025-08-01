Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caribbean Thunder 25, Chinook landing, hovering

    PUERTO RICO

    08.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miguel Miolan 

    1st Mission Support Command

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, flies over Training Area G during Caribbean Thunder 2025 at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 7, 2025. Caribbean Thunder is an annual exercise designed to train and prepare units for supporting Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), enhance its warfighting readiness, and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Miguel Miolan)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973201
    VIRIN: 250807-A-RA481-1001
    Filename: DOD_111219645
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PR

    This work, Caribbean Thunder 25, Chinook landing, hovering, by SSG Miguel Miolan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st Mission Support Command
    U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command
    CaribbeanThunder

