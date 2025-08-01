This video showcases the 75th Security Forces Squadron conducting Ready Airman Training Exercises at Hill Air Force Base, U.T., July 25. RAT increases Airmen in their skills and abilities required to survive, operate, and succeed across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973200
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-RQ117-2067
|Filename:
|DOD_111219636
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 75th Security Forces Squadron RAT Broll Stringer, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.