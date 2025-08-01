Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Security Forces Squadron RAT Broll Stringer

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This video showcases the 75th Security Forces Squadron conducting Ready Airman Training Exercises at Hill Air Force Base, U.T., July 25. RAT increases Airmen in their skills and abilities required to survive, operate, and succeed across the full range of military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973200
    VIRIN: 250725-F-RQ117-2067
    Filename: DOD_111219636
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 75th Security Forces Squadron RAT Broll Stringer, by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Exercise
    Air Force Material Command
    Ready Airman Training
    75th Security Forces

