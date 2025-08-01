Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct MRC Rope Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Raider Training Center, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, conduct their Rope Ceremony as part of the Marine Raider Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 1, 2025. The Rope Ceremony pays tribute to the Raiders of World War II, who wore ropes with a woven loop on the end and a wooden toggle on the other. The rope signifies their willingness to train and desire to earn the title of Marine Raider. It symbolizes their status as a selected Marine and growing commitment to the warrior lifestyle within the special operations community. MRC is a 9-month course that focusses on training and enhancing lethality and producing forces that are designed to be adaptable, task-organized, and capable of operating in complex and uncertain environments. Upon completion of MRC, graduates go on to becoming Marine Raiders and Marine Raider Officers.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)

    TAGS

    MRC
    MRTC
    Marine Raider Course
    MARSOC

