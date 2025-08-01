U.S. Airmen assigned to Air Combat Command's Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Detachment 1, support operations for the North Warning System across the Arctic region. The North Warning System is a radar network designed to provide aerospace surveillance and early warning of potential threats approaching North American airspace. The system plays a critical role in homeland defense by supplying vital data to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Airmen from AMIC Det 1 directly contribute to national defense by sustaining key radar and communication systems that help maintain airspace security across North America. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Taryn Onyon)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973164
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-NN513-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111218961
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, North Warning System Mission Feature, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.